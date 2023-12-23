Yearender 2023: A look at 10 big announcements by Modi govt

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A look at big announcements by the Modi government in 2023.

Yearender: 2023 has been a year when the Modi government took several decisions out of which many came out to be as big announcements. From extending the free ration scheme, Vishwakarma Yojana to India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor, the government made various announced ensuring overall progress of the nation. Let's take a look at some key decisions taken by the BJP-led government in 2023.

Cylinder rates reduced by Rs 200

In August, the Modi government made a major reduction when it decided to reduce domestic gas cylinders price by Rs 200. The government made this announcement as a Rakshabandhan gift for women. People taking advantage of the Ujjwala scheme benefited the most. Earlier they used to get a discount of Rs 200 on a cylinder. After this announcement, they started getting additional discount of Rs 200, taking total to Rs 400.

Free ration for 5 more years

In a major decision, the Modi government extended the free ration scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for next five years. The scheme was first launched during the Covid pandemic time. A total of 81 crore people across the country are going to benefit from this decision. They will get 5 kg of food grains for free till 2028. The government will spend Rs 11 lakh 80 thousand crore to fund this scheme.

Modi govt's Vishwakarma Yojana

On August 15, 2023, PM Modi announced the launch of Vishwakarma Yojana with Rs 13 thousand crore from the Red Fort on the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti. The full name of this scheme is Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana. Under this scheme, artisans and handicraft workers will get Vishwakarma certificate and identity card. Workers will get interest free loan up to Rs 1 lakh and in the second phase they will get loan of Rs 2 lakh at the rate of 5 per cent. Artisans will also be trained under Vishwakarma Scheme. It is expected that a total of 30 lakh families will benefit under this scheme in the coming 5 years.

India's Space Station by 2035

On August 23, Chandrayaan-3 created history by landing on the southern part of the Moon. After this, India also launched the first Sun mission – Aditya L-1. PM Modi has instructed ISRO to prepare India's own space station by the year 2035. Along with this, the Prime Minister also directed to make preparations to send an Indian man to the Moon by 2040. India is going to become a big space power through these missions.

Procurement of arms under Self-reliant India

Many important steps have been taken to promote the self-reliant India campaign in the defense sector. Under this, an approval has been given for the purchase of 97 Tejas aircraft and 150 Prachanda helicopters recently. Apart from this, the government has also given in-principle approval for the purchase of the third aircraft carrier for the Indian Navy. Its cost is estimated to be around Rs 40,000 crore.

Reservation to Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2023 were introduced in the Parliament. In the first bill, it has been said to reserve three seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for Kashmiri Pandits and people displaced from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). The second bill talks about reservation for the deprived and OBC classes. Out of the three seats, one will be reserved for a woman and one for a citizen displaced from PoK.

Rs 2,000 notes out of circulation

On May 19, 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced to remove the Rs 2,000 note from circulation. It provided facilities to exchange these notes in nearby banks and regional offices of the RBI. Let us tell you that after the demonetisation of 2016, Rs 2,000 notes came into existence. RBI had announced to remove these big notes from circulation under the clean note policy.

Women Reservation Bill

President Droupadi Murmu on September 29 gave assent to the women's reservation bill which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. According to a law ministry notification issued on Friday, the president gave her assent on Thursday. Now, it will be officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

India-Middle East-Europe Corridor

India along with the US and several major economies in September during the G20 Summit announced an ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations while promoting connectivity initiatives.

The new economic corridor, which many see as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, was jointly announced by the leaders of the US, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The corridor comprises an eastern corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a northern corridor connecting the Gulf region to Europe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, adding it will include a railway and ship-rail transit network and road transport routes.

PAN common identifier for all digital systems

PAN will be used as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies to bring in Ease of Doing Business.

Wed-in-India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Uttarakhand investors summit in December urged people to start a campaign 'Wed-in-India' just like 'Make-in-India' and stop planning weddings in abroad. He urged citizens to turn India into a 'destination wedding' country adding it will set up an entire new business industry.

