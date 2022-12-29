Top 10 heartwarming moments of political circle in year 2022 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A heartwarming moment in Indian politics is rare

Yearender 2022: Indian politics is known for intense poll battles, war of words, conspiracy to collapse and form a government, allegations-counter allegations, and mega road shows and rallies. But, it is not the only side of the Indian polity. There is also a positive and brighter side to it which is often sidelined in a never-ending relay of developments in the political corridor. Inspiring and adorable moments do appear in politics but often go unnoticed. The year 2022 witnessed several such heart-winning moments. As the journey of 2022 is going to conclude in days to come, let’s cherish some such lovely moments where politicians were seen in a different character.

Here’s heart-winning moments (Recap)-

1. Father-Daughter bonding: In Indian politics, we have witnessed several incidents where kin of politicians fighting for the legacy and properties but a very heartwarming story came from Bihar. Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya donated her kidneys to the 74-year-old father to save his life. The surgery took place in Singapore on December 5. The daughter-father bonding was unprecedented and drew praises from all walks of life.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya won the hearts of million of people

2. Modi & Maa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture with his mother Heeraben in which he is seen washing the feet of his mother. PM Modi shared a series of tweets sharing his emotions on how a mother is so important in the life of any person. He met and sought blessings from his mother on the occasion of her 100th birthday.

Internet melts down after seeing amazing mother-son bonding

3. Mann's dance: It would not be incorrect to say that 2022 was the best year for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann Singh as he became Punjab Chief Minister this year. On October 2, Mann embraced the festive spirit in Gujarat and flaunted some Garba moves in Rajkot at an event. His party colleague Raghav Chada was also seen joining a dance group amid revelry in Vadodara.

4. PM Modi’s Dhol Play: On December 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nagpur. Elated by the rousing welcome, PM Modi joined the group of artists and tried his hands on the instrument. PM Modi was seen playing dhol standing next to one of the performers.

5. ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah is known for his jolly nature and hardcore politics- a rare combination. Farooq with his son Omar Abdullah who is also a former J&K CM was seen dancing at a private event. The father-son duo of was caught on camera shaking their legs to the song ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’.

6. Mamata Banerjee’s dance: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is known for doing intense politics, was seen dancing hand-in-hand with folk artists during the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata.

7. Mother-son duo: In a video from ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul’ dated October 6, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi’s endearing moment caught on camera. Gandhi was seen kneeling at his mother's feet and helping her tie her shoelaces.

8. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's run: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sister of Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Congress’ one of biggest campaigns- was seen in a jolly mood at the padayatra in Rajasthan. She along with other women was seen running on the road.

9. Chacha-Bhatija patch-up: Shivpal Singh Yadav was one of the factors responsible for the ugly fight between the father-son duo- Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav over the control of the Samajwadi Party. But the year 2022 witnessed an unexpected turn of events in which Shivpal Yadav lent his support to Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav who contested by-poll from Mainpuri. On November 30, Shivpal asked people to call Akhilesh 'Chhote Netaji' as his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was known by the same name.

10. Folk song at assembly: Maharashtra Opposition parties MLAs on December 27 held a protest in a unique style by singing traditional folk songs on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur against state government policies. It was a rare but heartwarming scenario at the assembly in which MLAs resorted to singing protests. Often, state assemblies make news for the ugly clashes between Opposition and ruling party MLAs.



