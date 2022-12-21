Top 10: Most talked turning points in political circle in year 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The year 2022 has been very eventful for Indian polity.

Yearender 2022: The curtain is about to fall on the year 2022 as we entered the last leg of the year. The year 2022 has been a roller coaster ride for people as we breadth in almost a Covid-free world after facing 2 years of restrictions. The political corridor came to life as soon as Covid curbs lifted. The calendar of year 2022 is going to say goodbye but not before leaving several politically significant memories. The year began with election season in politically high stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly election and it is going to end with poll in PM Modi’s home state- Gujarat. Indian politics is known for full dramas, intense rhetoric and charged rallies/roadshows. Year 2022 was packed with all elements. Significantly, Central agencies- Central Burau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) remained in news as if it is a stakeholder in the political battle.

Here we listed top 10 events that made a huge buzz in 2022

Elections 2022: In year 2022, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi Municipal corporation (MCD) went to elections. Bharatiya Janta Party’s dominance continues in 2022. The saffron party won 5 states- Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, while Congress received victory in only one state- Himachal Pradesh. The biggest surprise came from Punjab where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as victorious dislodging Congress. This was historic poll results in terms of AAP’s political future. AAP got its first full-fledge state (Note-Delhi is not a full state, it’s a UT). BJP’s victory in UP and Gujarat were also record breaking. In 37 years, first time a ruling party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh. Narayan Dutt Tiwari was the last UP CM to win consecutive terms in 1985. In Gujarat, BJP broke its own record by winning 156 seats out of 182 forming government for the seventh time in the state. AAP first time breached Gujarat forte and won 5 seats. AAP also won MCD ending BJP’s dominance of 15 years in the civic body.

Also Read: Yearender 2022: Top 10 politicians who ruled the year

AAP Ministers: In the year 2022, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ministers in Kejriwal Cabinet remained in news throughout the year but for wrong reasons. On the contrary to AAP’s claim that it is a party of ‘staunch honest leaders’, Delhi Ministers- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain landed in legal trouble on corruption charges. In fact, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been in Jail since May 30 in money laundry case and other cases. Just ahead of assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, an FIR was lodged by CBI against Sisodia and his residence was raided by Central probe agency in connection with liquor scam. These ED and CBI moves intensified the AAP vs BJP political battle. BJP launched serious of agitations against the AAP ministers, while Kejriwal party successfully defended them which resulted in electoral success in MCD election and partially in Gujarat polls.

Congress president: Congress president election was a big news because it held after 25 years. The grand old party was being criticized for not to conduct internal election and favoring dynast politics. So, Congress finally conducted the election to shut critics. As it always happens with Congress, this internal election was also not controversy-free. Earlier, it was reported that Gandhis loyalist Ashok Gehlot will contest but he denied to handover his Rajasthan chief minster post to his junior Sachin Pilot. This triggered almost a revolt in Rajasthan. Somehow party managed to deal with it and finally, Mallikarjun Kharge, a de facto, representative of Gandhis, contested and the other side, Shashi Tharoor frayed who was also one of G-23 members who sought radical reforms in the party. The election was held on October 17, and counting of votes took place on October 19 in which Kharge won the election amassing 7,897 votes compared to 1,072 of Shashi Tharoor.

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been carrying out a massive campaign to regain the lost electoral ground of his party. Gandhi-led padyatra recently completed 100-day mark. BJP called it an initiative to relaunch ‘brand Rahul’. The yatra, from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir, spanning 3,570 kilometres, will last in 150 days. Rahul Gandhi said he is on foot march to spread love among people.

itish Kumar: Year 2022 has been one of turning points for Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal United leader Nitish Kumar’s political career as he took another U-turn by joining Mahagathbandhan. In August, he left the NDA and formed government with the support of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). The latest U-turn laid the roadmap ahead of the crucial 2024 General Election. Recently, Nitish announced that he will run campaign against Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and he would not contest any election. He indirectly declared Tejashwi Yadav as his successor. However, yearend brought severe criticism for him after 72 people died due to consuming spurious liquor in Chhapra. The deaths triggered massive outrage indicating a failure of liquor ban in the state.

Shiv Sena: Year 2022 was a nightmare for Uddhav Thakeray-led Shiv Sena as it split into two sections. In June, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led a revolt against his own party. He along with dozens of MLAs flew to Guwahati. An absolute filmy drama was staged by Shiv Sena leaders which was ended with the collapse of MVA government. Uddhav Thackeray had to resign from CM post. Shinde took oath as Maharashtra CM with the support of BJP. The matter of ownership of the party is in Supreme Court. The development soured the political environment in the state. The arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut added fuel to the fire. The states also witnessed several high-profile arrests, including former minister- Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Death: An era ended with the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. He breathed his last at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on October 10. He was three time UP CM- from 29 August 2003 – 13 May 2007, 5 December 1993 – 3 June 1995 and 5 December 1989 – 24 June 1991. Yadav was one of the tallest socialist politicians. His son Akhilesh Yadav has been carrying forward his political legacy.

National Herald Case: National Herald Case haunted Gandhi family in 2022. This year then Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi, for the first time, appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. In July Sonia Gandhi whose health was not so sound due to Covid infection, appeared three times before ED. While Rahul Gandhi was grilled for 5 times at ED offices. Congress registered strong reservation against ED’s move. Grand old party leaders launched nation-wide protests and once they held ‘Bharat Band’. However, they claimed the protests are against unemployment. These protests saw some violent incidents as well. Former Home Minister P Chidambaram was injured in the clash with police. He had a hairline fracture in his left rib. Congress hit headlines whenever Gandhis were appeared before ED.

Central probe agencies: It was unprecedented year for Central probe agencies- Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI). Throughout year 2022, these agencies have been in news. Perhaps, it has been year of raids and arrests. They grilled top leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manish Sisodia, DK Shiva Kumar and several others. ED arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rahut, AAP Minister Satyendar Jain, former Maharashtra Ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik.

AAP: 2022 was a red-letter year for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP become national party after it got huge vote share-13 per cent in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat in recently concluded assembly election. It also won 5 seats opening its account in the western state. AAP also got success to end 15-year dominance of BJP in Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The success story does not end year, the 10-year-old party created history in Punjab. AAP formed government in the state dislodging Congress government.

Also Read: Biggies of 2022! Key decisions by govt in academics

Latest India News