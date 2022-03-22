World Water Day 2022: Significance, History, PM Modi's message on water conservation

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Every year on March 22, the world celebrates World Water Day. The day is intended to promote the responsible management of freshwater resources.

Highlights March 22 is the day World Water Day is celebrated.

PM Modi said that the nation is undertaking numerous measures to ensure water conservation.

The day is intended to promote the responsible management of freshwater resources.

On the occasion of World Water Day 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation is undertaking numerous measures to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for citizens.

The PM tweeted, "On World Water Day, let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens."

Every year on March 22, the world celebrates World Water Day. The day is intended to promote the responsible management of freshwater resources.

Significance

World Water Day is an important event because the UN is attempting to raise awareness of the importance of freshwater in communities worldwide. UN also warns people about the global water crisis. On World Water Day, people worldwide raise public awareness about the importance of clean water and the need for sustainable management of this vital resource. Let us look at the subject, history, and significance of World Water Day for this year.

History

World Water Day was officially established by a resolution approved at the United Nations General Assembly conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. The United Nations General Assembly then passed a resolution declaring March 22 to be World Water Day every year beginning 1993. The March 22nd date was agreed upon and finalized. It was celebrated every year.

Latest India News