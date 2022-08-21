Sunday, August 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. What did rebel Sena MLAs achieve by backstabbing us? Ex-Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray

What did rebel Sena MLAs achieve by backstabbing us? Ex-Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray

In June this year, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Nivedita Dash | Mumbai
Updated on: August 21, 2022 12:07 IST
Aaditya Thackeray
Image Source : PTI Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena MLA and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has sought to know what did the rebel legislators achieve by "backstabbing" the party leadership when it supported them in every possible way.

He made the remarks on Saturday at a public rally in Jalgaon, the Assembly constituency of rebel Sena leader and present state minister Gulabrao Patil.

In June this year, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde and 39 other legislators revolted against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

 

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 along with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. CM Shinde recently expanded his cabinet, inducting nine ministers each from the Sena and the BJP.

“We gave them tickets, made efforts to get them elected and supported them in every possible way. Why did they backstab us? What did they achieve by being traitors?” Aaditya Thackeray asked.

Related Stories
Maharashtra cabinet expansion: 15 ministers likely to take oath, Fadnavis to get Home

Maharashtra cabinet expansion: 15 ministers likely to take oath, Fadnavis to get Home

Shinde govt may reverse Uddhav's decision to block CBI from probing in state without 'permission'

Shinde govt may reverse Uddhav's decision to block CBI from probing in state without 'permission'

“Whatever they have got, they got it for themselves. They have not given anything back to the people,” claimed the MLA, who is the son of former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In the Shinde-led ministry, Gulabrao Patil has retained charge of the water supply and sanitation department, which he held in the previous MVA government. 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News