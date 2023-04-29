WFI chief Brij Bhushan says, 'Wrestlers protest politically motivated, I am ready to face investigation'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Wrestlers' protest: Standing his grounds, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers, on Saturday said that the players' protest is politically motivated. He reiterated that he is innocent hence there is no question of resigning.

Claiming his innocence, the WFI chief said that he is ready to cooperate with the investigative agency as he has full faith in the judiciary and Supreme Court. "I am innocent and ready to face the investigation. I am ready to cooperate with the investigative agency. I have full faith in the judiciary and I respect the order of Supreme Court."

Clearing that there is no question of resignation, Singh said, "Resignation is not a big deal but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean that I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations. My tenure is almost over. Govt has formed a 3-member committee and elections will be held in 45 days & my term will end after the elections."

'Why only one family, one state in the arena?'

"They (wrestlers) did not complain to any police station, sports ministry or federation for 12 years. Before their protest, they used to praise me, invite me to their weddings and take photographs with me, seek my blessings. Now the matter is with the Supreme Court and Delhi Police and I will accept their decision. Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of people of my constituency and not becasue of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting) & 90% players of Haryana are with me."

'Politically motivated protest'

"Congress is involved in this. What is the need to call Pappu Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal. Politics is happening from the beginning. This is not a protest of the players, it is a protest of some conspirators. We are an excuse, the target is someone else."

