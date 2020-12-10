Will remove Mamata govt 'lock, stock and barrel': JP Nadda after attack on his convoy in Bengal

Image Source : PTI BJP Chief JP Nadda slams West Bengal government after attack at his convoy today.

BJP national president JP Nadda slammed Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government after a BJP convoy that was carrying JP Nadda, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, and other workers were attacked during a rally in the state. The Centre has sought a report from the West Bengal government on law and order situation in the state. The Union Home Secretary has also written to Bengal Chief Secretary on the attack on convoy of BJP chief. Home Secretary in his letter has asked Bengal Chief Secretary to provide adequate security to Nadda.

The incident that happened today shows lawlessness, anarchy, and intolerance in the State. There is no place for political debate here, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda slammed the Bengal government after the attack on his convoy at Diamond Harbour.

"The way Mamata government is working is detrimental to Indian democracy and clearly shows Intolerance thy name is Mamata," Nadda said.

Speaking of the attack on BJP workers, leaders, "8 of our children were injured today, they're children of Bengal. Every BJP worker will stand by them forever. The impact of the brick can be seen on the windscreen of my bulletproof vehicle. It was because of the bulletproof vehicle that I was saved."

"This (incident) speaks volumes about the mentality of Mamata Ji...I've been told she has given me a lot of names. Mamata Ji this speaks about your culture. This is not Bengali culture. We're proud to adhere to Bengali culture," Nadda added.

