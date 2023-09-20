Weather report: IMD predicts rains in several states including UP, Bihar for next three days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMD Weather Report

The southwest monsoon has been active with rain lashing several parts of the country. Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert has been issued for three days for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand from Wednesday due to a low-pressure area forming over the northwest Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. According to weather officials, the system is likely to offer widespread rainfall for three days till September 22 and reduce the states' rainfall deficit.

Weather Report of Uttar Pradesh

In its latest bulletin, the IMD predicted that rain will continue to lash different parts of Uttar Pradesh. The rains will intensify in the state in the coming 5 days. There will be light to heavy rains in several places in the state. In addition, there is also a possibility of thunder and lightning. On Tuesday also it rained in many areas including in the capital Lucknow.

Rains likely to lash Eastern states

According to the Weather Department, the low-pressure area will move towards Northern Odisha and Southern Jharkhand in the next two days. Due to this, there is a warning of rain in Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and almost all the states of eastern India. Heavy rains are likely in this region for the next two to three days. Apart from this, the cyclone situation also persists over south-west Rajasthan, which leads to a possibility of rain in several areas of Gujarat.

Warm, humid weather in Delhi-NCR

In its latest update, the IMD predicted the weather to be dry in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday and people might have to face scorching heat along with humidity. However, the region could witness light rain on Thursday, September 21. Apart from this, the fluctuations in temperature persist in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

