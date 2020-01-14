Navi Mumbai: Policemen save woman from committing suicide at Vashi Bridge | Video

The traffic policemen on Tuesday saved the life of a woman who was trying to commit suicide at Vashi Bridge, Navi Mumbai. While she was clinging on to the railings of a bridge, the policemen used various means to dissuade her from taking her own life.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm. The Navi Mumbai police shared the video of incident on the micro-blogging site, following which people are applauding them.

Watch video here:

Today evening a lady attempt to end her life at Vashi Khadi bridge, however due to excellent presence of mind and prompt action by our Traffic Police staff we succeeded in saving a life. #GreatWork #GreatSave pic.twitter.com/IozpXe8IIA — Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) January 14, 2020

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Fatima Shaikh. She was suspected to be mentally disturbed. She even created a scene before her attempt, but due to the immediate vigilant eyes of the police she was saved and traffic was cleared off from the Vashi bridge on the Sion-Panvel highway.