Navi Mumbai: Policemen save woman from committing suicide at Vashi Bridge | Video

The traffic policemen on Tuesday saved the life of a woman who was trying to commit suicide at Vashi Bridge, Navi Mumbai. While she was clinging on to the railings of a bridge, the policemen used various means to dissuade her from taking her own life.

New Delhi Updated on: January 14, 2020 23:20 IST
The incident took place on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm. The Navi Mumbai police shared the video of incident on the micro-blogging site, following which people are applauding them.

Watch video here:

According to reports, the woman has been identified as Fatima Shaikh. She was suspected to be mentally disturbed.  She even created a scene before her attempt, but due to the immediate vigilant eyes of the police she was saved and traffic was cleared off from the Vashi bridge on the Sion-Panvel highway.

