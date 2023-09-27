Gujarat: Robot serves tea to PM Modi, CM Patel at exhibition in Ahmedabad | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X A robot serves tea to PM Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the robot exhibition at Science City in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The prime minister posted an interesting video clip on X in which he along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel are seen observing several robotic actions at different robot stalls at the exhibition.

Interestingly, in the video, the PM and the CM are served tea by a robot. The clip also showed PM Modi keenly seeing how a robot can help humans during natural disasters or fire incidents. The robotic engineers explained to PM Modi how robots can play a big role as enablers in different walks of life.

"Exploring the endless possibilities of the future with Robotics!," wrote PM Modi in the X post.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated exhibitions marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2023 in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat was also present at the event.

"Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is not just a programme of branding but more than that it's a programme of bonding. We sowed the small seed of Vibrant Gujarat 20 years ago, today it has developed into a big tree," the PM said while speaking at the exhibition.

"Those who ran central government earlier used to link Gujarat's development with politics. The ministers of then Central government used to refuse to come to Vibrant Gujarat and they used to threaten foreign investors. They tried to stop them (foreign investors) from coming to Gujarat and even after so much threatenings, foreign investors came to Gujarat", added PM Modi today.

PM will later inaugurate development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhotaudepur in Gujarat, including village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts today.

(With agencies inputs)

