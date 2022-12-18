Bus driver falls asleep! More than a dozen injured after bus collided with truck in UP's Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bus collided with truck in Varanasi

At least thirteen people were injured following a collision between a passenger bus and a truck on National Highway in Varanasi. According to news agency ANI, the bus was heading towards Varanasi from Bihar's Gaya district on Sunday morning. The report further claimed that the driver of the bus fell asleep which caused the tragic accident.

Meanwhile, all the injured have been shifted to BHU Trauma Centre for treatment.

Three people killed in Noida in another bus accident

Earlier today, three people died and several others sustained injuries after two buses collided on the Greater Noida Expressway in the wee hours. "Three people died in a collision between two buses on the Greater Noida Expressway under Knowledge Park. Police personnel are present at the spot, "Greater Noida Police said in a statement released following the fatal accident.

As per the police, the bus was going to Pratapgarh from Anand Vihar while the other was heading towards Shivpuri from Delhi. All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, added Police.

