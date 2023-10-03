Vande Bharat sleeper coach: Ashwini Vaishnaw shares concept look of new train, says 'coming soon'. See pics

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAW Concept look of Vande Bharat train sleeper train

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday shared photos of the concept train of Vande Bharat's sleeper version adding that it will arrive in early 2024.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "Concept train - Vande Bharat (sleeper version)... Coming soon… early 2024".

The new version of the Vande Bharat train is expected to have 16 coaches. Over 850 people will be able to travel in the newly designed train.

Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAWConcept look of Vande Bharat train sleeper train

In September, the Union Minister said that the basic design of the sleeper version of the Vande Bharat train was approved and its manufacturing has already started. The semi-high-speed train's sleeper version is likely to be put on track test in December this year and its roll-out will be in February, he said.

Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAWA concept look of Indian Railways Vande Bharat train sleeper version

Indian Railways Integral Coach Factory in Chennai and the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) factory based in Bengaluru will be manufacturing the new sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express trains.

Apart from the sleeper version, the Railways is also working on the design of Vande Bharat train's 'Metro' version. Overall, there will be three versions of the Vande Bharat trains including the chair car version, sleeper coach, and metro.

Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAWA concept look of Vande Bharat train sleeper version

On September 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched nine new Vande Bharat trains across 11 states in one go. The trains were flagged off on routes including Udaipur-Jaipur, Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Vijayawada-Chennai (via Renigunta), Patna-Howrah, Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram, Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri, Ranchi-Howrah and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat train driver spots stones on track, hits emergency brakes to avert major accident

ALSO READ | Vande Bharat trains will be cleaned in 14 minutes from today, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Latest India News