Uttarakhand rains: Gangotri-Yamunotri Highway blocked due to falling debris, traffic hit in region

Gangotri-Yamunotri Highway: As persistent rains continue to wreak havoc in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, traffic has been suspended with debris continuing to fall at many places on the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway. According to the Uttarkashi District Administration, the Gangotri-Yamunotri National Highway has been blocked for traffic, since stones have continued to fall at several locations as a result of the incessant rains in the region.

"The Gangotri Highway has reached a standstill for movement at four places including Bandarkot. Yamunotri Highway is blocked at Silkyara and other areas. JCB machines on the routes are trying to open the highway," the Uttarkashi District Administration added.

Boulders continue to fall

The officials said that the Yamunotri Highway was blocked as boulders continued to fall amid persistent torrential rains in the Uttarkashi district. According to Devendra Patwal, a district disaster management officer in Uttarkashi, traffic on both sides of the road has been completely stopped for the last three days as a result of the stones that have been falling continuously.

"Significantly, due to this, there has been a break on the Yamunotri pilgrimage, leaving many commuters including pilgrims and locals passenger stranded. Big boulders fell from mountains on Monday morning further exacerbating the woes of commuters," the official said.

Stretch washed away in rains

According to the Chamoli police, a stretch of 60-70 metres of the Badrinath Highway, Kameda was washed out due to intermittent rains, following that the Highway was blocked for traffic. The police added that scores of commuters including tourists and locals were stranded on both sides of the highway.

