Uttarakhand: Badrinath pilgrimage gets disrupted after heavy showers wash away part of highway

Heavy rains have been lashing Uttarakhand for the past few weeks

A pilgrimage to the Badrinath Temple got disrupted on Monday after a 100-metre portion of the Gauchar-Badrinath highway at Kamera was washed away due to incessant rainfall overnight.

The route has now been closed for at least 2-3 days while efforts to repair the highway for traffic movement are underway, according to an official statement.

A portion of the road caved in, trapping five parked vehicles underneath the debris. Fortunately, no person was injured in the incident, said Uttarakhand's emergency operation centre. The rubble is now being cleared.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Vishakha Ashok Bhadane advised vehicles bound for areas of Badrinath and Karnaprayag were advised to take alternative routes. Small vehicles were diverted Karnaprayag or Gopeshwar via Rudraprayag, Belni bridge, Collectorate, Saterakhal, Durgadhar, Chopta, Mohankhal and Pokhri.

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway in Chamoli district was blocked at different places last week due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. The Karnprayag-Nainital National Highway was also closed for traffic due to a landslide.

