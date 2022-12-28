UP: 3 women arrested, 4 booked over forced religious conversion and desecration of temple in Balrampur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh police

Forced religious conversion: At least three women were arrested and four people booked after a local resident levelled charges against them of forcible religious conversion and desecration of a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

In response to a complaint by Deepa Nishad, a resident of Jafrabad, an FIR was filed at the Rehra Bazar police station against seven individuals under various sections, including the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, the police said.

Accused coaxed victim sell her house situated in Muslim-dominated locality

The accused women have been identified as Sahajadi, Moharma and Sahiba. According to Nishad, the seven accused have often pressured her to sell her house situated in the Muslim-dominated locality. The accused, who are her neighbours, also allegedly threatened to kill her and her family.

The complainant further alleged that the three arrested women had once barged inside her house and spit in the temple set up by the family, a video of which she had made in May this year. She said police took action against the offenders after she released the video.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Saxena said three women have been arrested in the case and more arrests may follow as the matter is being investigated.

Similar kind of incident in Fatehpur

Earlier on November 15, at least 10 people were arrested pertaining to religious conversions in Fatehpur district. An FIR was registered against 10 persons associated with the organisation based on a complaint lodged by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), an official had said.

Later, a delegation of Christians met Superintendent of Police (SP) DR Teniver and handed over a memorandum citing that theologian Dr Ajay Lall's name had been intentionally included in the FIR and the same should be struck down, as he has resigned from Mid India Christian Services last year.

(With PTI inputs)

