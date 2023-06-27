Tuesday, June 27, 2023
     
Atiq Ahmed death: Gangster's sister Aisha Noori moves SC seeking comprehensive probe

Uttar Pradesh: Aisha Noori, sister of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, has moved SC seeking a comprehensive probe into alleged 'extrajudicial killings' carried out by the government.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2023 10:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh: In a dramatic turn, Aisha Noori, sister of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, has moved Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive probe headed by a retired judge or by an independent agency into alleged 'extrajudicial killings' carried out by the government. As per reports, Norri has also sought an investigation into the encounter killing of her nephew and Atiq Ahmed’s son. 

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on April 15. 

