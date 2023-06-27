Atiq Ahmed death: Gangster's sister Aisha Noori moves SC seeking comprehensive probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: Aisha Noori, sister of Atiq Ahmed, moves Supreme Court seeking comprehensive probe

Uttar Pradesh: In a dramatic turn, Aisha Noori, sister of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, has moved Supreme Court seeking a comprehensive probe headed by a retired judge or by an independent agency into alleged 'extrajudicial killings' carried out by the government. As per reports, Norri has also sought an investigation into the encounter killing of her nephew and Atiq Ahmed’s son.

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being in police custody in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on April 15.

