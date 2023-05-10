Biden to host PM Modi for Official State Visit to US next month, White House confirms

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.

The White House on Wednesday confirmed that US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States next month.

According to the statement released by the WH, the event will include a state dinner on June 22.

"The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement while announcing the visit.

She said that Prime Minister Modi's visit will strengthen two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their shared resolve to elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space.

"The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security," she added.

Also Read: 'My career of 280 years', quips 80-year-old Biden hoping for a second term I VIDEO

Latest India News