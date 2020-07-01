Image Source : FILE UP cop masturbates in front of woman complainant at police station, suspended after video goes viral (Representative image)

In a shocking incident, an Uttar Pradesh cop was caught masturbating in front of a woman complainant inside a police station in the state's Deoria district. The woman recorded a video of the incident after being fed up with the misbehaviour that continued over days. The video has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the police officer at Bhatni Police Station can be seen masturbating at the woman complainant, who was accompanied by her teen daughter.

The viral video of the incident has caused controversy in the area and locals called for action against the officer. The woman has alleged that the officer, Bhishm Pal Singh, was touching his private parts in front of her when she was taken to his chamber to lodge the complaint.

In her complainant, the woman said that initially, she ignored his misbehaviour for two-three times as she wanted to lodged her land dispute case. But then a woman relative said that she also faced a similar incident. After this, she decided to film the act of the cop.

After the incident came to light, SP Deoria Shripati Mishra has said that an FIR has been registered against him and he has been suspended.

The errant officer was earlier suspended from Salempur Kotwali police station after two days of his transfer in the area.

