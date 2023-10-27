United Religion Initiative North India Assembly unites interfaith grassroots organizations in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT The assembly brought together over 35 URI Cooperation Circles, individual members and young people to share their experiences.

The United Religion Initiative (URI) North India Assembly convened a momentous gathering of interfaith grassroots organizations dedicated to addressing social issues in the region. Held at the serene and spiritually vibrant venue of Zorba the Buddha in New Delhi, the assembly brought together over 35 URI Cooperation Circles, individual members and young people to share their experiences, discuss their vital work, and engage in networking opportunities.

About URI

URI is a global interfaith network that promotes enduring, daily interfaith cooperation, ending religiously motivated violence, and creating cultures of peace, justice, and healing for the Earth and all living beings. This event was a testament to the URI’s grassroots network in North India commitment to building bridges among different faiths and fostering dialogue and collaboration.

Highlights of North India Assembly

One of the highlights of the North India Assembly was the participation of Bhavya Srivastava, the Asia Director of the United Religion Initiative. Bhavya Srivastava is a well-respected figure in the field of interfaith dialogue and cooperation, and his presence at the event was a source of inspiration for the attendees. He emphasized the importance of grassroots efforts in promoting interfaith understanding and addressing the pressing social issues that affect communities in the region.

Global Advisor Sheetal Vaidya also graced the assembly with her presence. Sheetal Vaidya's expertise and guidance have been invaluable in furthering URI's mission on a global scale. Her address to the assembly underscored the significance of local initiatives in the broader context of international interfaith cooperation.

Participants from various backgrounds

The participants of the North India Assembly came from diverse backgrounds, representing various faiths and belief systems, and the event served as a platform for them to share their experiences, challenges, and successes in promoting peace and justice. The discussions revolved around various social issues, including environmental sustainability, education, healthcare, and community development, and how interfaith cooperation can play a pivotal role in addressing these concerns.

Significance of North India Assembly

This assembly was not only a space for dialogue but also a call to action, where URI Cooperation Circles pledged to strengthen their collaborative efforts and work together to address the pressing challenges of our time.

As the assembly concluded, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and inspiration to continue their vital work in their respective communities. The URI North India Assembly at Zorba the Buddha in New Delhi proved to be a milestone in fostering interfaith collaboration and strengthening the bonds of unity and compassion in the region.

