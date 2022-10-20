Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
Top Punjab businessman Joginder Bedi joins AAP in presence of party's state incharge Jarnail Singh

It is a great honour for me to get a place in AAP which has safeguarded the democratic fabric of the nation, Bedi said.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Chandigarh Published on: October 20, 2022 19:46 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Businessman Joginder Bedi joined AAP in presence of party's Punjab incharge Jarnail Singh.

Noted Punjab businessman Joginder Singh Bedi joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday (October 20) in the presence of party's state incharge Jarnail Singh. Bedi, who holds a PhD in digital marketing, is director at LeadMagnet Private Limited. 

Bedi was extended a warm welcome in AAP not only by the leaders, including Jarnail Singh but also by the party workers. 

Addressing a gathering in Chandigarh, Jarnail Singh referred to the growing popularity of AAP in Punjab and said, "We have come a long way and this was possible with the support of people of Punjab who wanted to see a positive change in the political scenario." 

He also welcomed Bedi adding that his presence will prove good for the party. 

Overwhelmed by the love and warmth shown towards him, Bedi thanked AAP members and said that he would work for the party wholeheartedly. “It is a great honour for me to get a place in AAP which has safeguarded the democratic fabric of the nation. I pledge to work with utmost sincerity and promise to contribute my best in the interest of the party and people of Punjab,” Bedi went on to add.

