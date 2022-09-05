Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana: Madrasa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing minor boy

Telangana news: A minor boy was allegedly sodomized by a Madrasa teacher in Telangana's Hyderabad. The incident took place in the Santosh Nagar area, and the Police arrested the teacher and sent him to judicial custody. According to the Police, the 14-year-old minor was sodomized by the 21-year-old Madrasa teacher.

"A 14-year-old was sodomized by the Madrassa teacher. After the victim's family filed a complaint, the case was booked against him under the relevant sections of POCSO. The accused was arrested and has been sent to judicial remand," a higher police official told ANI. Sodomy is an act of performing unnatural or abnormal sexual intercourse on a person, which can be anal or oral in nature.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government August 31, announced that it will conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas to ascertain the number of students, teachers, curriculum, and affiliation with any non-government organization of these institutions.

The survey will be carried out as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas, Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said.

Meanwhile, the government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognized madrassas by October 5, teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), and District Minority Officers.

(With ANI Inputs)

