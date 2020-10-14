11 killed following incessant rains in Telangana; streets, low-lying areas waterlogged

Image Source : PTI 11 killed following incessant rains in Telangana

At least 11 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Nine persons died when a boundary wall collapsed in Mohammedia Hills in Bandlaguda due to heavy the rains in the past two days, Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted on Wednesday.

"HyderabadRains, I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in the death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar,” he tweeted.

The rains this year have been unprecedented & I appeal to all of you to stay indoors. If you are facing any difficulties, you can reach out to me on phone. All my corporators and MLAs are on field & will be there for whatever is required — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

Some boulders fell on the compound walls of two houses, killing eight people on the spot and injuring four persons. The injured are being treated, a police official said.

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/Mf81A6UAum — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after the roof of their old house collapsed in the Ibrahimpatnam area here on Tuesday due to heavy rains, police said.

Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

