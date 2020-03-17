Image Source : AP Telangana Covid-19 positive cases rises to 5

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajendra on Tuesday said that another Covid-19 positive case confirmed in the state, positive cases toll rises to five in the state. The new confirmed patient is an Indonesian not an Indian national; he has a travel history from Delhi to Telangana.

Meanwhile, Two more tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, one in Pune and another in Mumbai, taking number of covid-19 patients in state to 41. "A 49-year-old person has also been tested positive for COVID19 in Mumbai today; he has travel history to USA. With this, total number of COVID19 cases rises to 41 in Maharashtra," Maharashtra Public Health Department said.

Coronavirus cases in India have notched up to 137. As per the latest figures, Maharashtra has emerged as the new epicenter of coronavirus cases in India.

Delhi has so far reported eight positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 15 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 41 cases, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 26 cases which includes two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients. Ladakh has reported six cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported five cases which includes two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each.

Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

In Haryana, there are 15 cases, which include fourteen foreigners, while Uttarakhand has reported one case.

According to the ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

Three persons infected with the virus have died so far, the latest casualty being a 64-year-old man from Mumbai with a travel history to Dubai who succumbed on Tuesday.

While a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who returned from Saudi Arabia died last Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Friday night.

