BJP, JDU attack Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for his DNA remarks

Revanth Reddy DNA remark: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently invited very sharp criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as Bihar minister and JD(U) functionary Dr Ashok Kumar Choudhary for belittling the Bihari DNA, OBC category Kurmi caste, and by implication, state CM Nitish Kumar, who belongs to the same caste.

It was CM Revanth Reddy who had first raised the issue in a poll conclave of news channel before the scheduled Assembly elections 2023.

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad on DNA remark:

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "There is a strange plan going on by Congress leaders to divide the country. North-South is being started. Telangana CM (Revanth Reddy) said that our DNA is better than Bihar's DNA. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi did not comment on Revanth Reddy's statement nor has the statement been withdrawn".

Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Telangana CM's DNA statement:

On the alleged statement of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy regarding Bihar's DNA, Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Choubey said, "This is an unfortunate statement. People of the Congress party create such a dirty environment. Such a statement by a CM is unfortunate and worrying. Bihar's DNA is very good. The whole country knows about it. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is sitting silent. The public will give them an answer".

JDU's Dr Ashok Choudhary blasted Revanth Reddy for his DNA remarks:

Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary blasted Reddy but also vaguely reminded the BJP of that it was first PM Narendra Modi himself, who during his electioneering speech in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections had said, “Nitish’s DNA is bad, his political DNA is bad. The country has seen the fate of those who had mocked at our DNA,” Choudhary said, alluding to the 2015 Assembly election results.

He also blasted Reddy for his remarks. “It would be better if you don't raise the issue of our DNA, and concentrate on work for the well-being of the people of your state,” he said and added, “It is a matter of pride for we Bihari people that CM Nitish Kumar, who has the same DNA, has shown the way to women’s empowerment and global environmental protection.”

Citing the historical track of Bihar and its pre-eminent contributions to national culture, Choudhary said the “same Bihari DNA had led to a movement that shook the foundations of the government”- a reference to the 1974 movement against the then PM Indira Gandhi that culminated in the ouster of the Congress from power in 1977.

What Revanth Reddy said?

“BRS chief KCR’s DNA belongs to Bihar. KCR’s caste is Kurmi. Kurmis are from Bihar. They migrated from Bihar to Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and from there to Telangana,” Reddy said in a media conclave couple of days ago.

“Telangana DNA is better than Bihar DNA,” the CM-elect also said, little knowing that it would snowball into a major political controversy later after the Assembly election. Reacting sharply, Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai said Congress has stooped to divisive politics after its drubbing in the recent assembly elections and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was supporting the party, whose leader has insulted Bihar and Kurmi brothers and sisters of the state by his remarks. The Ujiayarpur MP said after demeaning Sanatan Dharma, the Congress was questioning the DNA of Bihar.

