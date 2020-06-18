Tamil Nadu reports 49 deaths and over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu reports over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths in 24 hrs

Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 2,141 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 52,334. The State Health Department said the death toll now stands at 625 after 49 fatalities were reported today.

Meanwhile,Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday the territorial administration has intensified measures to prevent people from neighbouringTamil Nadu districts of Chennai and from intruding into the union territory.

The Chief Minister attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases in Puducherry and Karaikal regions to those from Chennai and other neighbouring districts from Tamil Nadu intruding into the Union Territory without informing the government.

