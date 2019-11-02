Save my dog, take care of my dog: TN Woman commits suicide after being told to get rid of pet

Image Source : AP TN Woman commits suicide after being told to get rid of pet (Representational Image)

"Save my dog, take care of my dog" read the suicide note written by a woman in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, who hung herself after being asked to dispose of her pet dog by her father.

24-year-old Kavitha, a private sector employee, had been rearing her pet dog Caesar for the last two years.

On Wednesday night, Caesar's continuous barking irked neighbours. Unable to bear it, they told Kavitha's father to dispose of it. The next day, Kavitha's father scolded her and asked her to leave the dog in some other area.

Upset over being told by her father to get rid her pet dog, Kavitha committed suicide by hanging from a fan in her room late on Thursday evening, police said.

Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body soon after they were informed. They sent Kavitha's body for a postmortem.

During the investigation, Police recovered a suicide letter written by her. Through the letter, she asked her parents, grandmother and brother to look after her dog, "as all should live peacefully".

Apologising for her act, she also asked them to visit the temple every week, police said.

ALSO READ | Dog lost 12 years ago found 1 thousand kilometres away from home

ALSO READ | K9 Dog: How this American hero survived injuries in al-Baghdadi operation