Supreme Court stays proposed demolition of jhuggis at Sarojini Nagar

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed for a week the proposed demolition of around 200 'jhuggis' (shanties) at Sarojini Nagar in the national capital. A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for minor Vaishali, a jhuggi resident whose 10th board examinations are starting in April 26, that thousands of people will be ousted without any other rehabilitation scheme in place.

“No coercive steps be taken till the next date of hearing,” said the bench and posted the matter for hearing on May 2. The interim stay on demolition, granted by the Delhi High Court earlier, was ending on Monday. On Friday, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had taken note of the submissions that the plea needed an urgent hearing in view of the imminent threat of demolition of 'jhuggis' (shanties).

The apex court, however, had refused to extend the stay without hearing from authorities last Friday. The union ministry of urban development on April 4 issued “eviction/demolition” notices to all residents of the 'jhuggis' asking them to vacate the place within one week.

