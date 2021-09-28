Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sukanta Majumdar slams Mamata over attack on Dilip Ghosh; says 'No law & order in Bengal'

Newly-inducted BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar lashed out at CM Mamata Banerjee over the alleged attack on Dilip Ghosh while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll and said that the attack has proved that there is no law and order in the state. Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that he was attacked and abused by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

"The attack on BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh at Bhabanipur is dangerous for democracy. The incident has proved that there is no law and order in West Bengal."

West Bengal BJP unit has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state over alleged attacks. In the letter, BJP also alleged that its candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for the Bhabanipur by-poll "was molested" by DCP South Division.

He further alleged that the TMC wants to spread fear among people through such attacks. "If people will come out to vote during the by-polls in Bhabanipur, the BJP will definitely win," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)

