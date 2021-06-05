Image Source : PTI States, UTs have over 1.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses: Centre

More than 1.65 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. So far, over 24 crore doses have been provided to the states and UTs, it said in a statement. The total consumption, including wastage, stands at 22,65,08,508 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Saturday, the ministry said.

"More than 1.65 crore (1,65,00,572) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it said.

So far, 24,30,09,080 vaccine doses have been provided free of cost to the states and UTs by the government of India and through the direct state procurement category, it said.

