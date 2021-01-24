Uttarakhand gets new Chief Minister for today. Know who is State's first woman CM?

Image Source : INDIA TV Uttarakhand's new Chief Minister for one-day, Srishti Goswami

On the occassion of National Girl's Day, Srishti Goswami of Daulatpur village in Haridwar district held the position of Uttarakhand chief minister. The 19-year-old girl from Haridwar has made history by holding the chief ministrial post as the first woman CM of the state.

In her one day regime, she will take stock of various schemes include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects run by the Trivender Singh Rawat government. Goswami will administer from the summer capital of the state -- Gairsain.

The B.Sc Agriculture seventh semester student has been the Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand's Bal Vidhan Sabha (Children's State Assembly) since 2018.

Srishti's father Praveen is a businessman, and her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker.

In a statement released on social media, Srishti has said, "I am very happy that I am getting the opportunity to become the Chief Minister of one day. After the presentation of different departments of the Uttarakhand government, I will give my suggestions to them. I especially I will give them suggestions related to the safety of women in the state."

Srishti's mother Sudha Goswami said, "I feel very proud. Daughters can do everything, just support them openly, support them. They are less than anyone. They can achieve any position. "

