First phase of demolition drive in several areas of South Delhi from today 

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday will begin the first phase of the demolition drive, which will continue till May 13. According to news agency ANI, the demolition drive will be carried out in several areas of South Delhi today. Commenting on the demolition drive, Rajpal Singh, deputy chairman of the Standing Committee in the corporation said letters have been sent to the south and southeast DCPs in this regard.

According to the information, in the first phase encroachment will be removed from Okhla. Delhi Police have been duly informed in this respect.

"The next phase of the demolition drive against encroachment will take place on May 9. It will be done in South Delhi's most sensitive zone, Shaheen Bagh. Encroachment on roads and illegal constructions will be demolished. Letters have been written to the south and south east DCPs," said an official.

On May 4, the demolition drive will take place in and around Mehrauli Badarpur Road and Karni Singh Shooting Range.

On May 5, the bulldozer will remove encroachment on Kalindi Kunj main road, Kalindi Kunj Park to Jamia Nagar Police Station. On May 6, the drive will be done in Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp.

After May 6, a gap of two days will be given and demolition will then start on May 9.

"May 9 will be a challenge as demolition and encroachment removal drives will take place at Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park. Extra force might be developed to prevent any untoward incident," the official said.

The Delhi Police might take the help of paramilitary companies in the Shaheen Bagh area. Earlier too the authorities had to face obstacles to carry out the drive in the area.

"On May 10, New Friends Colony to Buddh Dharm Mandir in and around Gurudwara Road. On May 11, Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market in and around Sai Mandir, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, May 12, Dhinsen Marg, ISKCON Temple Marg in and around the area. On May 13 it will happen at Khadda colony. We are all set to assist the civic bodies," the official said.

Last week, the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital's Sarita Vihar and Jasola areas was cancelled as adequate police personnel were not available due to prior engagements.

(With inputs from agencies)

