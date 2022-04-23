Demolition row: Alwar temples razed in anti-encroachment drive will be rebuilt, says admin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The razed temple will be rebuilt by the authrorities.

Days after three temples were razed in Rajasthan's Alwar, the administration said that they will be "built on non-controversial land with the proper agreement of the people by the municipality".

While speaking to news agency ANI, Alwar's additional district magistrate (ADM), Sunita Pankaj said: "There were 3 temples. 2 were private, and 1 was built on a drain. The administration removed the idols after a unanimous consensus with the people. Temples will be built on non-controversial land with the proper agreement of the people by the municipality."

The ADM added that the municipality had brought the proposal to raze the temples last year and people were informed about it. "Municipality had brought the proposal in September last year, its execution was done on April 17. People were prior intimated that it (temple) will be removed, we didn't get any application about any sort of criticism from locals," added the ADM.

Three temples, including a 300-year-old one, and some shops were razed in Rajgarh. Officials termed the razing as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road and mentioned that the move had received a nod from the Rajgarh Nagar Palika Board. Later, when the temple was razed, Bharatiya Janata Party targetted Congress, saying they will have to face the consequences

