UP: 13 injured as boiler explodes at thermal power plant in Sonbhadra 

New Delhi Published on: April 04, 2021 10:01 IST
Image Source : PTI

As many as thirteen labourers were injured following an explosion in a boiler in the Lanco Anpara thermal power plant on Sunday morning. The incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, where five of the injured labourers were shifted to Varanasi for advanced treatment in a serious condition.

Relief and rescue operations have begun to evacuate other labourers who are feared trapped.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed district officials to provide all possible assistance to the injured persons.

He has also directed the concerned officials to investigate the incident and fix responsibility for the lapses that led to the accident.

(With IANS inputs)

