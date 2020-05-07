Video shows corpses of coronavirus victims lying next to patients at Sion hospital

Dark times due to the coronavirus crisis turned even grimmer when a shocking video emerged from Mumbai. A viral video showed patients lying close to corpses at a coronavirus ward in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion. The video was posted by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Twitter.

In the video, coronavirus patients were seen lying next to the bodies of those who died of the infection. The bodies were wrapped in black polythene bags in the coronavirus ward. Around 10 patients are being treated in the ward where at least six bodies were kept close to their beds.

In Sion hospital..patients r sleeping next to dead bodies!!!

This is the extreme..what kind of administration is this!

Very very shameful!! @mybmc pic.twitter.com/NZmuiUMfSW — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took note of the incident and constituted a committee. "We have constituted a committee to investigate the viral video and report will be out in 24 hours."

