Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Two main shooters among three arrested by Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHU MOOSE WALA Sidhu Moose Wala murder: In major breakthrough, two main shooters arrested

Highlights Delhi Police arrested 3 persons, including 2 main shooters of 6 identified in Moose Wala's murder

The shooters were caught on CCTV of a petrol pump prior to the incident

A large number of arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession, police said

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday arrested three persons, including two main shooters of the six identified in the chilling murder of famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The third person has been identified as the head of the module that was involved in conspiring the murder of the Congress leader was also arrested, the police said.

A large number of arms and explosives were recovered during the arrest, the Delhi Police said. The shooters were arrested from Gujarat's Mundra.

Details of those arrested

Giving details of the accused arrested, the Police said that Priyavrat Fauji, a Haryana-based gangster was one of the shooters. He was a member of the Ramkaran gang and worked as a sharpshooter. He was in touch with Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. The 26-year-old was seen on the CCTV at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.

Fauji was also involved in two other murder cases and was arrested in 2015 in connection with a murder case in Sonipat. He is also the key wanted in another murder case in Sonipat in 2021.

The other shooter was identified as Kashish Kuldeep. He is also a sharpshooter and was caught on the same CCTV camera that Fauji was seen on. The 24-year-old shooter was wanted in another murder in Jhajjar, Haryana in 2021.

The Police also arrested Keshav Kumar, who acted as a facilitator in the murder of Moose Wala. He had picked up the shooters in an Alto after the incident. He was earlier arrested in a murder case in Punjab in 2020 and is suspected to be involved in other cases of extortion in Punjab.

Moose Wala's killing

Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on May 29. The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle. The autopsy report of the Punjabi singer-turned Congress leader has revealed 24 bullet wounds on his body.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala killing: Sharp shooter Harkamal Ranu arrested from Punjab's Bathinda

Latest India News