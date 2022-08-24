Follow us on Image Source : PTI Did Siddaramaiah eat non-veg before entering temple? Here's what leader said over BJP's allegations

Highlights Siddaramaiah clarified that he did not eat non-veg food before entering a temple in Kodagu.

Earlier on August 18, Siddaramaiah entered Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet.

Siddaramaiah questioned whether God said what and what not to before visiting a temple.

Siddaramaiah news: Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that he did not eat non-veg food before entering a temple in Karnataka's Kodagu district on August 18. While addressing the media persons in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "Is eating meat an issue? It is a personal food habit. I eat both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It is my habit, while some don't eat meat, it's their food habit." The former CM termed it as a "non-issue" while asserting the right to choice of food, and said that he hadn't hurt any religious sentiments.

BJP had alleged that earlier on August 18, Siddaramaiah entered Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food, during his recent visit to Kodagu which triggered a row.

He slammed BJP and said that the party does not have any other work and is trying to create controversies to divert public attention from major issues going in the country. "According to me, it is not at all an issue. Many go without eating meat and many go after eating. In many places meat is offered to deities. To tell you the truth I had not eaten meat that day. I said what I have subsequently, for the sake of argument. Though there was chicken curry, I ate only bamboo shoot curry and 'akki rotti'," he added.

Earlier one senior MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal had challenged Siddaramaiah and said, "If you- Siddaramaiah- have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque." Reacting to this challenge and attacks, Siddaramaiah said: "I only eat chicken and mutton, no other meat (pork or beef). But I'm not opposed to those who eat it, as it is their food habit."

Siddaramaiah, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, on Sunday in his defense had said, he is a non-vegetarian and it's his food habit, and questioned whether God has said what to eat and what not to before visiting the temple.

