Union minister Shripad Naik injured, wife killed in road accident in Karnataka

Union Minister Shripad Naik's car met with an accident in Karnataka's Ankola.

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik suffered injuries and his wife Vijaya died when the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Karnataka's Ankola on Monday evening. Naik's wife suffered serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to the hospital. She, however, succumbed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Union Minister Shripad Naik, at Goa.

Initial reports say that the Toyota Innova, in which the Union minister and his wife were travelling, was speeding when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The SUV skidded off the road and overturned into a ditch.

रक्षा राज्य मंत्री श्री श्रीपद नाइक के सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल होने के समाचार से मैं स्तब्ध और अत्यंत दुखी हूँ।गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री प्रमोद सावंत से मेरी बातचीत हुई है।श्रीपदजी के इलाज का समुचित प्रबंध राज्य सरकार कर रही है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि श्रीपदजी जल्दी स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 11, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed shock over the incident and wished Naik a speedy recovery.

"Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured," Karnakata CM BS Yediyurappa said in his tweet.

More details are awaited.

