'Where are Aaftab Poonawala's parents,' asks Shraddha Walkar's father

Father of Shraddha Walker on Tuesday claimed that accused Aftab Poonawala's parents have been 'hidden somewhere,' and demanded that they should be questioned. Poonawala had allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

The Delhi Police filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.

Reteirating his demand for the case be fast-tracked and Poonawala be hanged, Vikas Walkar said if their involvement is found in the case, then action should be taken against them. "His (Aftab) parents are yet not highlighted. I think they have been hidden somewhere. Where are they? I appeal to highlight them..," Vikas Walker, father of Shraddha Walker said.

Vikas Walkar also demanded that his daughter's remains be handed over to him within a year of her death to perform the last rites. "I want that Shraddha's remains should be handed over to me at the earliest, but police are saying they will hand over them to me after the legal process as charges are yet to framed and the identification of the remains is yet to conducted," he said.

