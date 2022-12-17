Shraddha-like murder in Rajasthan: Nephew chops aunt's body into pieces, dumps in different places in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE During the probe, it was found that the statements of the accused were misleading, following which his activities were monitored, police said.

In another murder similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a man killed his aunt, chopped her body into pieces and dumped them at different places along the Delhi highway in Jaipur, police said Saturday. The man later informed the police about her missing aunt and started looking for her along with other relatives, police informed.

The police began interrogating him after getting suspicious about his behaviour. During the interrogation, he revealed that he bludgeoned his aunt to death with a hammer on December 11. The man, Anuj Sharma alias Achitya Govind Das (33), was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Sharma had informed the police on the night of December 11 that his aunt Saroj Sharma (65) had gone to the temple in the morning and was missing since then. During the probe, it was found that his statements were misleading, following which his activities were monitored, police said.

In CCTV footage, he was seen leaving his house with a suitcase. A relative had seen him cleaning blood stains near the kitchen of the house, they said. Subsequently, Anuj Sharma was detained on December 13. During questioning, he confessed to having murdered his aunt by hitting her head with a hammer, police said.

Saroj Sharma was the wife of his father's elder brother and had been living with them after the death of her husband in 1995, they said. Anuj Sharma's mother had died last year, they added. On December 11, Anuj Sharma's father had gone to Indore and the accused and the victim were alone in the house, police said.

Anuj Sharma wanted to go to Delhi but the woman refused. It led to a heated argument and he hit her with a hammer, they said. The incident took place in the kitchen. The accused dragged the body to the bathroom and cut it into eight-10 pieces with a marble cutter, police said. “The accused took the body parts in a suitcase and dumped it at separate places on Delhi highway. Most of the body parts have been recovered,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Paris Deshmukh said. The incident is similar to the murder of a 27-year-old girl, Shraddha Walker, allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

