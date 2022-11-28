Delhi: Men with swords attack police van carrying Shraddha murder accused Aftab Poonawala, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Attackers detained by police

Shraddha Walkar murder case: A police van carrying accused Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala was attacked by a group of people with swords outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday. The attackers flashed swords toward the police personnel but cops present in the vehicle pointed guns at them to defend and overpowered them. They detained the accused.

According to reports, police personnel guarding the van had to open fire in the air in defense.

The vehicle was driven out of the spot while the attackers were detained and their weapons seized, the police said, adding the incident took place around 6. 45 pm.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday recovered some weapons that were used to chop off Shraddha Walkar's body. Police have also recovered Shraddha's ring that Aftab had gifted to another girl whom he invited to his flat just after committing the murder, sources said. In May this year, Walkar, 27, was allegedly murdered by Poonawala in Delhi.

He allegedly strangled Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

A team of Delhi police which is probing the murder case on Thursday conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone, an official said. The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said.

The police team from the national capital is camping in Vasai area near Mumbai, from which Walkar and her live-in partner and alleged murderer Aaftab Poonawala hailed, for a week. The investigators also recorded statements of Walkar and Poonawala's friends, relatives and owners of the flats they had rented, among others.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court On November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

