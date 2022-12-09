Shraddha Walkar's father meets Fadnavis, seeks 'capital punishment' for Aftab Poonawala

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas

Shraddha Walkar's father Vikas Walkar on Friday met Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded 'capital punishment' for Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed and then sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also accompanied Vikas Walkar to Fadnavis house.

"My daughter was brutally murdered. I faced many problems because of the Vasai police, if they would have helped me, my daughter would have been alive," says Vikas Walker. Talking about Delhi Police's assistance, Vikas said, "Delhi Police assured us that we will get justice. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also assured us of the same."

Accusing Aftab's family, Vikas said, "Aftab's family knew every thing about him and also about all the atrocities that he committed on Shraddha.'

"I spoke with Shraddha last in 2021 when she said that she is in Bengaluru. But I was not convinced, so I went to the police to lodge a missing person's report on December 23.'

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday extended by 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into pieces, a source said.

Poonawala was produced before the court through videoconferencing, the court source said. In the last hearing in the case on November 26, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused by 13 days.

