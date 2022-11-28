Delhi: Man killed, body chopped off in chilling style similar to Shraddha Walkar case; wife, son arrested

Follow us on Image Source : ANI This is the alleged fridge where the body was stored.

In a shocking incident, a woman along with her son was arrested by Crime Branch in Delhi's Pandav Nagar for murdering her husband. They chopped off body in several pieces, kept them in the refrigerator, and used to dispose of pieces in nearby ground, Delhi Police Crime Branch said.

According to police Poonam and her son Deepak first killed Anjan Das by feeding him sleeping pills and chopped his body into small pieces and stored it in the refrigerator. They then started to dispose of the body by throwing some parts daily in different areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi. The residence of the accused where the incident of murder took place is in Delhi's Trilokpuri area, police said.

According to reports, while patrolling in the area police personnel noticed a foul smell coming from near the bushes in the Ramlila grounds, in front of 20 Block, Kalyanpuri in the area of PS Pandav Nagar. The information was immediately passed to the local police station that is Pandav nagar police station. On receipt of the information, SHO along with staff reached the spot and found a bag containing severed human parts stuffed in a bag .

Illicit relationship led to murder, police said.

Just a month back, a similar case shook the entire nation when one Aftab Poonawala was accused of murdering and chopping off the body of his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar.

