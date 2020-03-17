COVID-19: Shirdi to close temple for devotees from today till further orders

Shirdi Sai Baba temple closed from 3 pm today amid coronavirus pandemic

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Tuesday informed that Shirdi Sai Baba temple will be closed for devotees from 15:00 hours today till further orders amid coronavirus outbreak. Earlier in the day, to curb the spread of the rapidly-spreading virus, the Taj Mahal, which is one of the top tourist sites in the country, has been closed.

Dozens of other protected monuments and museums across the country including the Ajanta and Ellora caves and religious sites such as the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, were also ordered closed.

Meanwhile, A 64-year-old novel coronavirus patient on Tuesday died in a hospital in Mumbai, taking the death toll to three in India. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday after fresh cases were reported from several states.

The cases include 22 foreign nationals and two persons who died in Delhi and Karnataka.

Delhi has so far reported seven positive cases while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 13 cases including one foreigner.

Karnataka has 8 coronavirus patients while Maharashtra 39 including 3 foreigners. Ladakh has reported four cases while Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported four cases. Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported one case each. Odisha reported its first case on Monday.

Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reach 125 in India