Shimla: Century-old temple bans entry of devotees wearing short-length clothes

Shimla: A century old Jain Temple in Shimla has banned the entry of people wearing short length clothes in order to maintain discipline, decorum and values of the Hindu culture.

The Temple, which is run by Shree Digambar Jain Sabha, has put out a notice regarding the new dress code outside the temple.

“All women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes. Those wearing short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans, frock and three-Quarter jeans etc. should only pay obeisance outside the temple premises," the temple notice reads.

