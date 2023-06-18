Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Shimla: Century-old temple bans entry of devotees wearing short-length clothes

A century old Jain temple in Shimla has put out a new notice regarding the new dress code advising them not to wear short length clothes inside the temple premises.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2023 15:51 IST
Shimla: A century old Jain Temple in Shimla has banned the entry of people wearing short length clothes in order to maintain discipline, decorum and values of the Hindu culture.

The Temple, which is run by Shree Digambar Jain Sabha, has put out a notice regarding the new dress code  outside the temple.

“All women and men should come to the temple wearing decent clothes. Those wearing short clothes, half pants, Bermuda, mini skirt, night suit, torn jeans, frock and three-Quarter jeans etc. should only pay obeisance outside the temple premises," the temple notice reads.

