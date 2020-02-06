Sheena Bora case: Bombay HC grants bail to Peter Mukerjea, stays order for 6-weeks

Image Source : PTI Sheena Bora case: Bombay HC grants bail to Peter Mukherjea; stays order for 6-weeks

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Peter Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case. However, the court stayed the order for 6 weeks on CBI's request, so that it can file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Following a plea by the prosecution, the court stayed the bail for six weeks. Mukerjea, 64, was arrested on November 19, 2015. His arrest had come hours after the CBI filed the charge-sheet against his wife Indrani Mukerjea nee Bora, her first husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai.

The trio was arrested by the Mumbai Police, but later the Maharashtra government handed over the probe to the CBI.

More to follow...