Maharashtra politics: 'We believe in Election Commission of India,' says Sharad Pawar after Delhi meet

Maharashtra political crisis: While addressing a press conference in the national capital today (July 6), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that he believes in the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"We believe in the Election Commission of India, if we have to say something then we will go to ECI," said Sharad Pawar after the party's national executive meeting in Delhi.

Pawar further added that he is still the president of NCP.

"I am still effective, whether I am 82 or 92. Today's meeting helped boost our morale," said Pawar after the meeting on Thursday.

Earlier, in the day Sharad Pawar called the party's National Executive meeting in Delhi.

