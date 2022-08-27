SHAKTI 2.0: How ICCI celebrated Women Equality Day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Women's Equality Day honours the accomplishments of women's rights activists and serves as a reminder of the particular daily hardships that women go through.

Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday held an initiative SHAKTI 2.0 in Delhi celebrating Women's Equality Day. Many distinguished personalities like business leaders, political leaders, Bollywood celebrities, mentors, corporate houses, entrepreneurs, sports persons, world record holders, NGOs, social activists, agriculturists, educationists, investors, bureaucrats, innovators, aspirants, and television personalities were in presence at the event.

Dr. Ritika Yadav, Chairperson, ICCI addressed participants with a welcome note. Few prominent participants were Jaswant S Namdhari (Vice President of Namdhari Darbar Sri Bhanni Sahib), Abhishek Gupta (Clean Venture India), Gurbhej Singh (Directorate of Prosecution Govt of NCT Delhi), Shankar Sahni (Singer), Jayshree Arora (Indian Film Actress), Kuldeep Dhaliwal (Chairman Director of Kissan Gurukul LLP AS Agri & Aqua LLP), Lalita (General Secretary, ICCI), Nandini Bhartiya (Director of Bhartiya vehicles & Engineering Ltd) and numerous well-known personalities attended the event. SHAKTI 2.0 program partners were SIDBI, PTC Channel, Punjab Kesari, ICMEI, Aadhi Abadi, Clean India Venture, and Kissan Gurukul.

The event celebrated the spirit of women empowerment in India through a platform that brings together unique stories of the success and achievements of women leaders and social entrepreneurs. Women's Equality Day honours the accomplishments of women's rights activists and serves as a reminder of the particular daily hardships that women go through. This initiative is aimed at celebrating women's qualities of integrity and dedication by providing knowledge transmission to the industry and government officials, who can then use this information to provide support.

“Women need to be skilled. They need to choose education and be literate to never depend on anyone for their needs”, said Kiran Bedi, eminent social activist, addressing the women on Women’s equality Day.

"We shouldn't simply bring up women's equality on commemorative days like Women's Equality Day. The message of women's equality needs to be spread daily to a wider audience. Women always say, 'We can do anything that men can do.' and I strongly believe that. They are always unique and significantly stronger and more capable than men. We must transcend social standards and dispel the myth that women are less valuable than males and make a better equal future. Happy Women’s Equality Day" - Rishabh Malhotra, Vice Chairman, ICCI

30 prominent women leaders were awarded “ICCI’s Women ICON of the Year 2022” Awarded leaders were a special contributors to society with business, employment, social service, economical growth, green energy, entertainment, media, and mass mobilisation.

On the occasion of Women's Equality Day, ICCI launched 1st book SHAKTI. This book is specially designed to showcase the journey of national women leaders. Last year on the occasion of Women Entrepreneur Day ICCI celebrated the first season of SHAKTI, ICCI handhold these Indian 100 Women Leaders to support them with Investment, Government support in the shape of Grant, Funding, Affiliations, permissions, International pre-session, support in JV, Mergers, Collaborations, Business Exchange etc.

