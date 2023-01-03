Sexual assault case against ex-sports minister: Let investigation take its course, says Haryana CM Khattar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Sandeep Singh controversy: Amid growing pressure to take action against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for sexually harassing a woman coach, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday came to the leader's rescue. Singh on Sunday gave up his Sports portfolio, saying he has taken the step on moral grounds, and claimed that the charges against him are baseless. However, he has not resigned from the BJP-led Haryana ministry.

"These are just allegations... nothing has been proven this now. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Let the investigation take its course," Mahohar Lal Khattar said.

A 'khap panchayat' on Monday threatened to launch a big agitation if Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for sexually harassing a woman coach, is not sacked. A panchayat of “12 Dhankar khaps”, or caste councils, was held in a village in the district and attended by representatives of ‘khaps’ and social organisations.

According to a khap representative, the meeting urged the state government to ensure justice for the coach at the earliest and sack the minister. If the government fails to do this, the khaps will launch a “big movement”, he said.

Latest India News