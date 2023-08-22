Sana Khan murder: BJP leader was used as honey-trap by husband, say police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE In 2021, Pappu and Sana befriended each other through Facebook.

Sana Khan murder : It has now been revealed that the Bhartiya Janta Party leader Sana alias Hina Khan was used as a honey-trap by her husband Amit alias Pappu Sahu and his accomplices, police informed on Tuesday. According to sources, Pappu used Khan in a sextortion case and forced his wife to have objectionable talks with leaders including businessmen.

Videos and photos were made and later crores of rupees were extorted from leaders. Police filed a case against Pappu and his associates under various sections in which Sana's suffering came to light.

According to police, Pappu was the head of the honey trap and the sextortion gang, while some criminals and Chhutbhaiya leaders from Jabalpur, Seoni and Nagpur were also involved in this gang. Accused Pappu Sahu used to use Sana Khan for honey trap and in the course of this honey trip, Sana Khan lost her life.

Pappu trapped Sana by marrying her

In 2021, Pappu and Sana befriended each other through Facebook. Later, Pappu trapped her in a love trap. The two had a court marriage in April 2023. After marriage, Pappu started trapping politicians, businessmen in honey trap through Sana and started blackmailing them. He used to torture Sana fiercely and also threatened to kill her.

Husband used to choose the customer, used to send it to Sana

According to sources, Pappu used to select the person and send Sana to him. Sana used to get close to the person under compulsion. Later, after taking the objectionable video and photos with them and giving them to Pappu, following which Pappu and his gang criminals used to call those people and blackmail them to collect ransom.

Nagpur's DCP Zone 2 Rahul Madane said that accused Amit Sahu used Sana as a weapon for blackmailing through honey trap. The accused extorted lakhs of rupees from several political, business and social sector leaders and businessmen by threatening to make the video viral. Police is working to extract data from mobile companies, in which many more serious disclosures can be made.

Police looking for Sana Khan's phone

Rahul Madane said that he used to take out videos by trapping people in honey trap and used to collect money by blackmailing them. The police have received some input in this mannerand is investigating it. After the murder of Sana Khan, notices have been given to all the people whom he called.

Even after 20 days, the police has not got success in recovering the explosive clips and photos in the mobile of Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Sana Khan. The accomplices of Amit alias Pappu Sahu, the mastermind of Sana's murder, are telling that he had thrown the mobile into the Narmada river after the incident. This mobile of Sana Khan has been found to have more than 70 video clips and photos. There can be a new twist in the case after their recovery.

Deep secrets can be revealed from mobile

The accused who hid Sana's mobile has been caught by the Mankapur police of Nagpur. One phone was recovered by the police, but the other two were thrown into the river by the accused. Police has already arrested Pappu Sahu, his friend Rajesh Singh, servant Jitendra Gaur and Dharmendra Yadav in this case. According to the information received from the police, more accused may be arrested soon.

Police said that after killing Sana on August 2, Pappu took away three mobile phones from her. After disposing of the dead body, he asked his close friend Dharmendra to make the mobile disappear. Dharmendra had entrusted Kamlesh with the responsibility of throwing all the three mobiles at some deserted place. The accused have told the police that Sana's mobile had more than 70 photos and videos. There can be many sensational revelations when both the mobiles are in hand.

