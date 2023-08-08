Madhya Pradesh: Nagpur BJP leader Sana Khan missing from Jabalpur, search underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman leader Sana Khan

There has been a stir in Nagpur due to the sudden disappearance of the woman leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who went to Jabalpur to meet her business partner, it is said that her last location was Jabalpur, and the person she went to Jabalpur to meet is an alleged criminal and involved in illegal business. Sana was the office bearer of the BJP's minority cell; her missing Jabalpur criminal, Amit alias Pappu Sahu, is believed to be responsible for this, but Pappu is also missing.

Mankapur police immediately sent a team to Jabalpur and, with the help of MP police, searched for the woman leader, Amit Sahu, and his brother Manish, but the police have not yet received any information about them. All three are not traceable. Sahu had threatened to kill the woman leader a month ago.

According to sources, a month ago, Pappu Shahu, a notorious criminal from Jabalpur, threatened to kill Khan. She went to Jabalpur on August 1. After two days of no contact, her mother reported Sana missing to the Mankapur police.

Due to the lack of contact, the family members are worried. Meanwhile, Pappu claimed that he had lodged a missing complaint with the Mankapur police of Nagpur. According to the information received, Pappu runs a dhaba in Jabalpur, and cases of liquor smuggling, including murder, have been registered against him.

Also read | Massive fire engulfs Indore's Regal Talkies in Madhya Pradesh

Also read | Madhya Pradesh: 10 arrested for encroachment of forest land, hunting near Kuno National Park